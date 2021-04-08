The Southern New Mexico Dental Group has presented the Hunt School of Dental Medicine with a $10,000 donation. The funds will be used to support the school’s most critical needs, including student scholarships and specialized equipment for the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. “We’re very excited to see the Hunt School of Dental Medicine opening so near to our offices,” said Josh Elliss, D.D.S., who practices at Sonoma Family Dental. “We’ve chosen to invest and build our business in this region, and we recognize that as we grow, we must recruit and retain qualified dentists who will remain in the area and become part of the fabric of our community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.