Amber Infrastructure Group and its parent company, El Paso-based Hunt Companies, have closed financing for the $44.4 million Public Services Complex for the city of San Marcos. The 155,000-square-foot building will include office space, utilities, vehicle maintenance and crew facilities. It will also have a rooftop solar array and roof rainwater capture system.

