Hunt Military Communications is launching its second annual Hunt Little Heroes program. In recognition of Month of the Military Child, nationally celebrated in April, the program highlights military children, ages 4-15 years old, who are making an impact in the community. The company is asking children to share their “hero story” through a 300-word essay, drawing or video. For more information, go online to HuntLittleHeroes.com.
Hunt Little Heroes program launched for second year
- El Paso Inc. staff
- Updated
