The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation has committed $250,000 to establish the Marcus Jonathan Hunt Scholarship. The scholarship program will provide financial assistance over the next five years for students graduating from El Paso area high schools who wish to attend St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The grant will also provide summer program scholarships. Madeline Anderson, a graduating senior at Franklin High School, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the scholarship and will attend St. John’s College this fall. The scholarship is named for Woody and Gayle Hunt’s late son who was an alumnus of the liberal arts college.

