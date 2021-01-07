Amber Infrastructure Group and its U.S. parent, El Paso-based Hunt Companies Inc., have executed a pre-development agreement with the city of Annapolis, Maryland, for the redevelopment of the Hillman Parking Garage and the City Dock resiliency infrastructure. Hunt and Amber are leading a consortium, Annapolis Mobility and Resiliency Partners, which was selected through a competitive procurement process. Construction on the Hillman Garage is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022 and on the City Dock in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Hunt consortium signs pre-development agreement
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Hunt consortium signs pre-development agreement
