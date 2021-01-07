Amber Infrastructure Group and its U.S. parent, El Paso-based Hunt Companies Inc., have executed a pre-development agreement with the city of Annapolis, Maryland, for the redevelopment of the Hillman Parking Garage and the City Dock resiliency infrastructure. Hunt and Amber are leading a consortium, Annapolis Mobility and Resiliency Partners, which was selected through a competitive procurement process. Construction on the Hillman Garage is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022 and on the City Dock in the fourth quarter of 2022.

