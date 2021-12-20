Amber Infrastructure Group, a London-based infrastructure company owned in part by El Paso-based Hunt Companies, recently completed the city of San Marcos’ $44.4 million public services complex. The 105,000-square-foot facility consolidates more than a dozen city service teams and the city’s Public Works and General Services departments into a single location. The development includes an administration building, warehouse, material storage and laydown yard, a wash bay and a large surface parking. It also includes a 500-kilowatt photovoltaic solar system and four 18,000-gallon rainwater capture cisterns. Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Europe.

