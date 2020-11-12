Escudero

El Paso-based Hunt Companies has added Edward Escudero as a new independent member of its board of directors. Escudero is president and CEO of Sierra Finance, a small-business financing company. He is also vice-chair of WestStar Bank and serves on several other boards, including the boards of El Paso Electric, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus. Until 2013, he was executive vice-president and CFO of C&R Distributing, a major distributor of fuel and lubricants. Escudero is a CPA and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from UTEP.

