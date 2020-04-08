Hunt Military Communities, the military housing division of El Paso-based Hunt Companies Inc., recently celebrated 110 of its communities for earning an Insite Award for outstanding property management and customer service. The division also received a National SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Company Award for the scale and impact of its corporate commitment to quality service. Hunt owns about 52,000 units spread across more than 40 military installations, making it the largest privatized military housing project owner in the nation.

