PetSmart Charities has donated $52,000 to the Humane Society of El Paso to help the nonprofit prepare more shelter pets in El Paso for adoption. The funds will help the Humane Society provide medical services to animals, including spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations. Since 1994, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9.5 million pets find loving homes and donated nearly $430 million.

