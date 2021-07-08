Hub International has hired Darby Winters as vice president for the El Paso office’s private client practice. The insurance firm also promoted Karen Porras to senior private client advisor. Porras and Winters will work together in the private client practice, which offers personal insurance products, including protection for homes and automobiles and against exposure to litigation and personal liability. Winters has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and is pursuing a master of public administration degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Before joining Hub International, she traveled abroad for several years teaching English in rural Japan and Paris, France. Porras joined Hub International in 2018 and served as a personal lines account manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.