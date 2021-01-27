Hub International Limited has acquired the assets of Commercial Insurance Brokers, a locally owned, independent insurance agency that provides commercial and personal insurance solutions. W. Martin Yung, president and CEO of Hub International Texas, located in Dallas, said, “HUB remains bullish on the Borderplex region, seeking opportunities to expand our footprint and offering our growing book of local clients the resources of a top global insurance brokerage.” Hub International is headquartered in Chicago. Its El Paso office is one of its largest in Texas.
Hub International acquires local agency
- El Paso Inc. staff
