Dr. David Nguyen has donated $43,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The funds will support student scholarships and the recruitment of faculty at the Foster School of Medicine. Nguyen, an interventional pain management specialist in Houston who is board-certified in emergency medicine, anesthesiology and pain management, is a TTUHSC Lubbock alumnus and completed his clinical rotations in El Paso in 2002. “I had a wonderful experience in my last two years of medical school at the regional campus in El Paso,” Nguyen said. “I want to pay it forward to students who need financial support to continue their journey to become physicians.” TTUHSC El Paso will name a study room in the new Medical Sciences Building II after Nguyen.
Houston doctor donates to TTUHSC El Paso
- El Paso Inc. staff
Updated
