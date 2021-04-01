Nguyen
Gittings Photography

Dr. David Nguyen has donated $43,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The funds will support student scholarships and the recruitment of faculty at the Foster School of Medicine. Nguyen, an interventional pain management specialist in Houston who is board-certified in emergency medicine, anesthesiology and pain management, is a TTUHSC Lubbock alumnus and completed his clinical rotations in El Paso in 2002. “I had a wonderful experience in my last two years of medical school at the regional campus in El Paso,” Nguyen said. “I want to pay it forward to students who need financial support to continue their journey to become physicians.” TTUHSC El Paso will name a study room in the new Medical Sciences Building II after Nguyen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.