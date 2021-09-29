JMK5 Holdings LLC, a Houston-based commercial real estate company led by Jerome Karam, has purchased Sunrise Village Center in Northeast El Paso for an undisclosed price. The 186,880-square-foot retail center at 8500 Dyer Street was owned by T-Sunrise Village, a family trust and original owner of the center built in 1957. It is 44% leased and primarily serves military families. JMK5 Holdings LLC says it specializes in turning large, floundering big-box properties into thriving, multiuse commercial sites. The deal was facilitated by Houston-based NewQuest Properties. “The patriarchs and heirs in the U.S. and Mexico felt it was the right time to sell,” David Luther, executive vice president of NewQuest, said in a news release. The center’s tenants include Black Fridays, Dollar General, Sally’s Beauty Supply, Talecris Plasma Resources, Idea Public School, and a WIC clinic. With construction costs skyrocketing, “Existing projects at well below replacement cost in today’s market are very attractive propositions,” Luther said in a statement. “We are seeking redevelopment opportunities in good markets throughout Texas for our clients, buyers and sellers alike”
Houston company buys retail center near Fort Bliss
- By El Paso Inc. staff
