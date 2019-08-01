The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso was awarded federal tax credits worth almost $30 million for new construction and renovation projects for three apartment complexes for low-income residents. One of the awards is a 9% housing tax credit, valued at $15 million. Those funds will go towards financing the construction of an apartment complex in Northeast. The other awards are 4% housing credits worth $14.4 million. Those funds will be used completely to renovate and remodel two existing apartment complexes that were built almost 50 years ago.
