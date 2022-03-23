HOME, formerly known as the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, has appointed Richard Porras to its board of directors. Porras is executive vice president and general counsel for the Garick Group, an El Paso-based construction management company. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Southern Methodist University School of Law. Previously, Porras worked as an El Paso County assistant district attorney and was the city of El Paso District 3 municipal judge from 2001 to 2003. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and has served on the Diocese of El Paso’s Diocesan Board of Education and the Catholic Properties of El Paso board. HOME is a public housing authority that provides affordable housing to more than 40,000 El Pasoans.
Housing authority appoints new board member
- By El Paso Inc. staff
