Richard Porras

Richard Porras

HOME, formerly known as the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, has appointed Richard Porras to its board of directors. Porras is executive vice president and general counsel for the Garick Group, an El Paso-based construction management company. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Southern Methodist University School of Law. Previously, Porras worked as an El Paso County assistant district attorney and was the city of El Paso District 3 municipal judge from 2001 to 2003. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and has served on the Diocese of El Paso’s Diocesan Board of Education and the Catholic Properties of El Paso board. HOME is a public housing authority that provides affordable housing to more than 40,000 El Pasoans.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.