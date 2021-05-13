The Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown El Paso has received a four diamond designation from AAA. Recently renovated, the Trost-designed hotel originally opened in 1912 and was formerly the Camino Real Hotel. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is now part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. The auto club’s Diamond program inspects hotels and restaurants and gives establishments a designation of one to five diamonds based on the overall quality, range of facilities and level of hospitality. AAA defines four diamond as “upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.