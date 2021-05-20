TripAdvisor has named the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown El Paso a recipient of a Travelers’ Choice award. The award recognizes the hotel’s position among the website’s top 10% listings and is earned through positive traveler reviews and ratings. The hotel is managed by Greenwood Hospitality and is a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel. Recently renovated, the Trost-designed hotel originally opened in 1912 and was formerly the Camino Real Hotel.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.