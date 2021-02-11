The Hospitals of Providence and Southwest University have partnered to build a surgical technician program. The new program, which was in development for two years, had its first group of students begin their clinical rotation in January at El Paso hospitals in The Hospitals of Providence network. During the 18-week clinical rotation, students are trained in surgical sterilization and preparation and initial patient intake. They assist in surgical procedures and provide post-operation assistance. The program lasts 72 weeks and offers students an associate of applied sciences in surgical technology.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.