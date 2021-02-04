For a third straight year, the American College of Cardiology has recognized the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus with the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence. The designation demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement. Only 30 other hospitals in the country, none in El Paso, have received the designation for a third straight year.
Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus earns designation
- El Paso Inc. staff
