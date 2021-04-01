The city of El Paso, in partnership with the state of Texas, Border Regional Advisory Council and local health providers, has administered a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatment to more than 2,200 El Pasoans since November 2020. It is now transitioning the administration of the treatment, which helps prevent hospitalizations due to severe COVID-19, to The Hospitals of Providence. The treatment is available at the Memorial Campus to nonhospitalized adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older who are COVID-19 positive, have mild to moderate symptoms and are within 10 days of symptom onset.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.