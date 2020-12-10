Tejeda

The American Hospital Association has named Nicholas Tejeda the recipient of its 2020 Board of Trustees Award. Tejeda, who is Group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, is being recognized for making “substantial and noteworthy contributions to the work of the AHA.” In 2019, Tejeda was chair of the AHA’s Institute for Diversity and Health Equity. He’s also served as president of the National Association for Latino Healthcare Executives and maintains an adjunct faculty appointment with the nursing school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

