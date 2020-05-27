Jim Revis, director of facilities at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, was named to the Texas Association of Healthcare Facilities Management Board of Directors. He will serve as the board’s regional director for Region 2. TAHFM is a statewide organization that provides facility managers an opportunity to share ideas, experiences and best practices for health care facility management in many areas, including energy management, real estate services, support services, building maintenance and waste management.

