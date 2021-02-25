Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, represented El Paso during a congressional briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, hosted by the American Hospital Association. Tejeda was one of three health care leaders from across the country to provide their perspectives on the topic and spoke about the challenges El Paso and hospitals had to overcome to care for a significant surge of COVID-19 patients and how the region is striving to advance health care equity.
Hospitals of Providence CEO participates in congressional briefing
- El Paso Inc. staff
