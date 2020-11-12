Vargas-Mahar

Monica Vargas-Mahar, CEO of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, has been appointed by the American Hospital Association to its Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award Committee. Vargas-Mahar joined The Hospitals of Providence in 2001 and has been in her current position since 2018. She will serve on the committee for a one-year term that begins Jan. 1. The committee honors hospitals whose demonstrated strategies and outcomes advance work of equity and support the goals of the National Call to Action to Eliminate Health Care Disparities.

