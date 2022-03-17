Cindy Stout, president and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital, was named chair of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas board of directors. Founded in 1988, the association represents seven nonprofit children’s hospitals across the state. A longtime El Pasoan, Stout has been chief executive of El Paso Children’s since 2017. Previously, she was the chief nursing officer at University Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center. She is a member of the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation and Emergence Health Network boards. Stout earned a master’s in nursing from the University of Texas at El Paso and a doctor of nursing practice from Duke University.

