Three Oaks Hospice has opened an El Paso location at 11860 Vista del Sol, suite 150A. It is led by executive director Michele Aboud, who was previously regional vice president of Elara Caring. She is CHPCA certified. Three Oaks provides hospice services, including nursing care, spiritual care and social work.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Follow 2020 El Paso general election results
- Some restaurants defy shutdown, file lawsuit
- Historic Trost mansion opens as event venue
- A ‘raging epidemic’
- Texas Book Festival features El Paso authors
- Update: EPISD trustees to discuss superintendent’s future at special meeting
- Former reporter challenges former police officer in City Council race
- Whispers: Thinking ahead, snow place and podcast teen
- Leeser, Margo advance to runoff for El Paso mayor seat
- El Paso County Medical Society throws support behind county’s stay-at-home order
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- El Paso-based advertising agency wins global award
- Hospice opens first El Paso location
- Japanese restaurant to open in WestStar Tower
- UTEP to offer new certificate program in 2021
- Clinic that supports victims of child abuse and neglect expands
- Children’s hospital receives $50,000 grant
- Accounting firm announces hires
- El Paso jeweler spotlighted in interview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.