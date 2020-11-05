Three Oaks Hospice has opened an El Paso location at 11860 Vista del Sol, suite 150A. It is led by executive director Michele Aboud, who was previously regional vice president of Elara Caring. She is CHPCA certified. Three Oaks provides hospice services, including nursing care, spiritual care and social work.

