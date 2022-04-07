Horizon City Economic Development Corporation has hired Rafa Arellano as business development manager. He has nearly a decade of experience in government administration with El Paso County and the city of El Paso. Most recently, he was business services coordinator with the city of El Paso’s Economic and International Development Department. Arellano has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is an accredited New Urbanist by the Congress for the New Urbanism and a member of the International Economic Development Council.
Horizon City economic development organization grows team
- By El Paso Inc. staff
