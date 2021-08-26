Eddie Garcia

The board of the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation has selected Eddie Garcia as the organization’s new executive director. Most recently, Garcia was assistant director of the city of El Paso’s economic development department. He was with the city for more than 19 years. Garcia is a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners and a Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic Development Council.

