Winton & Associates has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for constructing energy efficient residential homes that reduce the carbon footprint in El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The award recognizes Energy Star partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency.

