CommUNITY en Acción has awarded a total of $118,123 in scholarships this year. They include $1,000 scholarships from the Richard Castro Community Service Scholarship Fund awarded to four students and a $10,000 scholarship awarded to a student from the CEA Survivors en Acción Scholarship Fund, which was established to benefit the children of those who were during the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting. In addition, CEA coordinated with the Trellis Foundation to award $94,324 in educational assistance to family members of the victims. CEA is a network of Hispanic leaders who work to improve the region
hot
Hispanic network awards $118,123 in scholarships this year
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Home sweet hogar: El Pasoan wins HGTV competition
- El Paso Requiem to honor Aug. 3 victims thru music
- Whispers: Startup sold for $317 million, Sally to St. Louis and a recipe for success
- Vista College closes abruptly, files bankruptcy
- Foster to chair board of Texas power grid operator
- Judge rejects lawsuit on early end to unemployment benefits
- What's Up: Tricks, Treats and Total Fun
- As inflation rises, so does cost of living for El Pasoans
- Hello Winners!
- Curtains up! Broadway in El Paso returns to Plaza stage
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- El Paso native named director of operations of the Dallas Opera
- El Paso water manager awarded by national association
- NMSU’s College of Business names interim dean
- Project Bravo receives $6 million for utility assistance
- Hispanic network awards $118,123 in scholarships this year
- Program offers tuition assistance to two New Mexico residents to attend El Paso dental school
- El Paso IT company celebrates 15 years
- France offers motorists cash assistance to help pay for fuel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.