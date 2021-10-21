CommUNITY en Acción has awarded a total of $118,123 in scholarships this year. They include $1,000 scholarships from the Richard Castro Community Service Scholarship Fund awarded to four students and a $10,000 scholarship awarded to a student from the CEA Survivors en Acción Scholarship Fund, which was established to benefit the children of those who were during the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting. In addition, CEA coordinated with the Trellis Foundation to award $94,324 in educational assistance to family members of the victims. CEA is a network of Hispanic leaders who work to improve the region

