The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been awarded two federal grants through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency. A $2,050,000 grant will be allocated over the next five years for the chamber to complete its MBDA Business Center, and a $757,000 will build an extension of the chamber’s El Paso Coronavirus Response and Relief Center, which has supported local businesses affected by COVID-19.

