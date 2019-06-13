The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Development Foundation has awarded a total of $30,000 in scholarships to 20 area high school graduates. The recipients are Sergio Baez, Jefferson; Luis Calderon, Bowie; Isaac Castorena, Bowie; Brayan Chavez, Bowie; Kaitlyn Deguire, Eastwood; Fernando Dominguez, Valle Verde Early; David Escoto, Cathedral; Alexandra Fernandez, Valle Verde Early; Lorelie Gonzales, Bel Air; Laiza Guereque Del Rio, Burges Early College; Paloma Michel, Valle Verde Early; Mildred Muro, Del Valle; Isaiah Perez, Fort Hancock; Mariana Ramirez, Del Vale; Frances Rangel, Eastwood; Ricardo Rodriguez, Clint Early College; Carmen Salas, Irvin; Wendy Salazar, Jefferson; Anahi Terrazas, Coronado; Estefania Torres, El Dorado.
