Diana Schultz and Isabel Rodriguez have joined Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital, a 41-bed hospital at 1395 George Dieter. Schultz, who has more than 15 years of experience in health care administration and leadership, is the chief executive officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Our Lady of the Lake University and a master’s degree in public administration from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi. Rodriguez, who has more than 30 years of experience in the health care field, is the chief marketing officer and oversees the hospital’s business development and marketing functions.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.