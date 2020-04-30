DAVIDBOATRIGHT.jpg

Eastwood High School principal David Boatright is retiring at the end of June after 22 years with the Ysleta Independent School District. Boatright began his career in education in 1991 as a P.E. teacher at Irvin High School, where he remained for two years before moving to Eastwood High School. In 2007, he became an assistant principal at Montwood High School, returning to Ysleta ISD in 2012. Over 29 years, he worked as a world history teacher, world geography teacher, wrestling coach, Eastwood High School assistant principal, and Eastwood Middle School principal. He became principal of Eastwood High School in 2017. Boatright and his administrative team navigated a two-year, $93 million renovation of Eastwood High School that saw a reconstruction of nearly 90% of the campus. The bond-funded renovation was completed earlier this school year.

