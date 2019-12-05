The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, part of the Helen of Troy portfolio of beauty brands, has won Allure magazine’s 2019 Best of the Beauty Awards in the Brush Dryer category. The all-in-one hair dryer not only dries hair but creates volume to achieve a sleek blowout. It detangles hair and also protects the scalp and hair from heat damage. Helen of Troy is a global consumer products company headquartered in El Paso. Its brands include OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR and Hot Tools.
