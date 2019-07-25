Helen of Troy, a global consumer products company headquartered in El Paso, has named Jerri Bossie, director of accounts payable; Rene Dominguez, international tax director; Gary Koenemann, senior advanced development engineer PCA; and Lory Vasquez, director of service operations as the recipients of this year’s CEO Awards. Dominguez, Koenemann and Vasquez accepted awards on behalf of their teams while Bossie received an individual award. Founded in El Paso in 1968, Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) employs almost 400 people in El Paso. Its brands include OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR and Hot Tools.
