El Paso-based Helen of Troy, the global consumer products giant, has named Craig Antolik vice president of program management in its supply chain organization. He is relocating to El Paso from Pennsylvania. Most recently, Antolik was vice president and chief of staff at Mylan, a major pharmaceutical company. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Duquesne University. The $1.5 billion company was founded in El Paso in 1968 and employs almost 400 people here. Its brands include OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, Pur and Hot Tools.
