Helen of Troy, the El Paso-based consumer products giant, has hired Raul Garcia as assistant general counsel. He will be based at the company’s El Paso headquarters. Garcia previously worked at New York-based international law firms Milbank LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He earned his law degree at the University of California, Berkley and has a master’s degree in intelligence and national security studies from the University of Texas at El Paso. Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE), one of two publicly traded companies in El Paso, produces products under many familiar brands, including Vicks, Hot Tools and Braun.
