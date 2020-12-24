Helen of Troy, a global consumer products giant headquartered in El Paso, has announced that it has entered into an amended and extended trademark license agreement with Revlon. It paid $72.5 million to license Revlon’s trademark for hair care appliances and tools. The terms of the license give Helen of Troy an exclusive, global, fully paid-up license to use the Revlon trademark to manufacture, sell and distribute licensed merchandise through 2060, with the option of three 20-year auto renewal periods. “Revlon has been an important brand in Helen of Troy’s beauty portfolio since 1992,” Helen of Troy chief executive Julien Mininberg said in a news release. “As part of Helen of Troy’s overall transformation, our global hair appliance business has more than doubled in recent years and made significant gains in profitability and market share.” The company’s other brands include OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell and Pur.

