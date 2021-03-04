Helen of Troy donated 50 Honeywell HEPA certified air purifiers to the Canutillo Independent School District

Helen of Troy, a global consumer products giant headquartered in El Paso, has donated 50 Honeywell HEPA certified air purifiers to the Canutillo Independent School District. They will be used in classrooms to improve indoor air purification as students continue their studies during the pandemic. The publicly traded company’s brands include OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell and Pur.

