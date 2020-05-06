PHIX, a nonprofit that centralizes health information from different hospitals and providers to create an electronic community health record for each patient, has a new lab tool to help with COVID-19 responses. Hospitals can now request COVID-19 labs electronically and receive results electronically from the El Paso Department of Public Health laboratory.
University Medical Center, El Paso Children’s Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence are now using the tool rather than relying on fax machines.
