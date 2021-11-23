The Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange, called PHIX, has developed a system for pushing radiology images electronically to support the transfer of trauma patients between hospitals. The pilot program enables physicians to act quickly to prepare for trauma, and PHIX expects to expand the system to more facilities over the coming months. PHIX is a nonprofit that centralizes health information from different hospitals and providers to create an electronic community health record for each patient.

