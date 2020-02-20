Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and its clinical practice, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, have joined the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange, called PHIX, to facilitate data sharing. The nonprofit centralizes health information from different hospitals and providers to create an electronic community health record for each patient. Texas Tech Physicians is the region’s largest multispecialty medical group, with more than 250 specialists and subspecialists. PHIX’s data exchange partners include The Hospitals of Providence, University Medical Center, El Paso Children’s Hospital and Emergence Health Network.
