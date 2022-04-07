Professional Radiology and Sun City Dietitians have joined the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange, called PHIX, to facilitate data sharing. The nonprofit was founded by El Paso health leaders in 2010 and centralizes health information from different hospitals and providers to create an electronic community health record for each patient. PHIX has more than 25 data exchange partners, including The Hospitals of Providence, UMC of El Paso, El Paso Children’s Hospital, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare and Quest Diagnostics. It is led by a board of directors and executive director Emily Hartmann.

