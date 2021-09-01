Health Corner Pediatrics, Pediatric Partners of El Paso and West Texas Pain Institute have joined the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange, called PHIX, to facilitate data sharing. The nonprofit centralizes health information from different hospitals and providers to create an electronic community health record for each patient. PHIX has more than 20 data exchange partners, including The hospitals of Providence, UMC of El Paso, the VA, Defense Department, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare and Quest Diagnostics.

