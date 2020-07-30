The Paso del Norte Health Foundation was named the recipient of the 2020 SHIFT Award for its work on the Paso del Norte Trail,a community, collaborative effort to develop a county-wide trail. The award recognizes individuals, initiatives or organizations that advance or promote the health benefits of outdoor recreation. The roughly 68-mile trail is divided into five districts, each broadly defined by their unique geographical, historical and cultural context. Information: PasodelNorteTrail.org.
