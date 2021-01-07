The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has elected officers for its 2021 board of directors. Lisa Saenz has been elected as chair and Charles de Wetter as vice-chair. Saenz has served on the board since 2015 and is vice president and CFO at WestStar Bank. De Wetter also joined the board in 2015 and is a broker for Coldwell Banker Legacy. New board members are: Amy Marcus, Ruben Guerra and Susan Melendez.
Health foundation names new board members, officers
- El Paso Inc. staff
