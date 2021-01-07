The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has elected officers for its 2021 board of directors. Lisa Saenz has been elected as chair and Charles de Wetter as vice-chair. Saenz has served on the board since 2015 and is vice president and CFO at WestStar Bank. De Wetter also joined the board in 2015 and is a broker for Coldwell Banker Legacy. New board members are: Amy Marcus, Ruben Guerra and Susan Melendez.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.