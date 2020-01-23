The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has announced the election of Ruben Guerra as its board chair and Lisa Saenz as vice-chair for 2020. Guerra has served on the board since 2016 and is the president and CEO of Guerra Investment Advisors. Saenz has served on the board since 2015 and is executive vice president and CFO at WestStar Bank. The other new board members are: Joseph Bocanegra, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare; Carlos Fernandez, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch; Linda Lawson, The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus.
