The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has named Charles de Wetter as chair of its 2022 board of directors. Susan Melendez is vice-chair. De Wetter, a licensed real estate broker in Texas and California, has served on the board since 2018. Melendez, a community advocate, has served on the board since 2017. New board members are: Sereka Barlow, The Hospitals of Providence; Dr. Maria ‘Luby’ Prodanovic-Nutis, a pediatrician; Marcela Navarrete, El Paso Water; and Dr. John Schaber, a doctor at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

