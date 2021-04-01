The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has hired accountant Yolanda Zavala. Zavala is responsible for maintaining the integrity of accounting information by analyzing, reconciling and recording transactions for both the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Paso del Norte Community Foundation. She has more than 18 years of experience in finance and operations and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration.
Health foundation hires senior accountant
